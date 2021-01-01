Home > Smartphone comparison > Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL vs Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL – which one to choose?

ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL vs Max (M2) ZB633KL

Асус Зенфон Макс Про (М1)
VS
Зенфон Макс (М2) ZB633KL
ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL
ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on April 1, 2018, against the ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (145K versus 76K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 50% higher pixel density (404 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL
vs
Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 404 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.2% 80.9%
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL and ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 509
GPU clock 720 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Stock Android Zen UI 5.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2018 December 2018
Release date May 2018 December 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.378 W/kg 0.351 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.464 W/kg 1.499 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
