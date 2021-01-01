ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL vs Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on December 6, 2018, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2000GB
- Weighs 65 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
- 4.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (517K versus 125K)
- Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 30W fast charging
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (625 against 487 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.26 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|80.6%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|-
|Response time
|39.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1043:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.9 mm (6.22 inches)
|171 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 512 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +178%
731
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +176%
2669
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
122135
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +225%
397522
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
125748
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +312%
517784
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Zen UI 5.0
|ROG UI
|OS size
|13 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
25:36 hr
Talk (3G)
40:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|125°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2018
|July 2019
|Release date
|December 2018
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.347 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.46 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL is definitely a better buy.
