ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL vs ZenFone 3 Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on December 6, 2018, against the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL
- Has a 1.06 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 14.13% more screen real estate
- 43% higher pixel density (403 vs 282 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 660
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 27 grams less
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|16:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|67.87%
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|39.8 ms
|52 ms
|Contrast
|1043:1
|957:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.9 mm (6.22 inches)
|149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|MediaTek MT6737
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1250 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Mali-T720 MP2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|640 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2000 GB
|Up to 32 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
122135
36616
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
125748
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|ROM
|Zen UI 5.0
|ZenUI 3
|OS size
|13 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|2:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|2592 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
|A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2018
|July 2016
|Release date
|December 2018
|August 2016
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 137 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.347 W/kg
|0.302 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.46 W/kg
|1.18 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL is definitely a better buy.
