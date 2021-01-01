Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on December 6, 2018, against the ASUS Zenfone Max (M2) ZB633KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.