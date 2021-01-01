Home > Smartphone comparison > Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL vs Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL – which one to choose?

ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL vs Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL

Асус Зенфон Макс Про (М2) ZB631KL
VS
Асус Зенфон Макс Про (М1)
ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL
ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on December 6, 2018, against the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL , which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (487 against 442 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (145K versus 125K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL
vs
Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18:9
PPI 403 ppi 404 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 76.2%
Display tests
PWM 2336 Hz -
Response time 39.8 ms -
Contrast 1043:1 -
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.9 mm (6.22 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL and ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 509
GPU clock 850 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2000 GB Up to 2000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Zen UI 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2018 April 2018
Release date December 2018 May 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.347 W/kg 0.378 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.46 W/kg 1.464 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M2) ZB631KL. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB602KL .

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (16.7%)
15 (83.3%)
Total votes: 18

