Google Pixel 3 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Гугл Пиксель 3
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 Про Макс
Google Pixel 3
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Google Pixel 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.9 mm narrower
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 78 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 276K)
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 92% higher maximum brightness (834 against 434 nits)
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (95 vs 69 hours)
  • Comes with 772 mAh larger battery capacity: 3687 vs 2915 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 3
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 439 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 78.87% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.4%
PWM 245 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 3
434 nits
iPhone 12 Pro Max +92%
834 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 145.6 mm (5.73 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 68.2 mm (2.69 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 3
78.87%
iPhone 12 Pro Max +11%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 3 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2500 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 3
516
iPhone 12 Pro Max +213%
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 3
2023
iPhone 12 Pro Max +113%
4299
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 3
276767
iPhone 12 Pro Max +163%
729151
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 12 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2915 mAh 3687 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 3
10:16 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +39%
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 3
11:01 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +38%
15:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 3 +13%
23:08 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
20:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length 28 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 3
103
iPhone 12 Pro Max +34%
138
Video quality
Generic camera score
Pixel 3
101
iPhone 12 Pro Max +29%
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 3 +5%
84.9 dB
iPhone 12 Pro Max
81.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 October 2020
Release date November 2018 November 2020
Launch price ~ 725 USD ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

