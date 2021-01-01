Google Pixel 3 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Google Pixel 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint scanner
- Better grip in hands – the body is 9.9 mm narrower
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 78 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 276K)
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
- Delivers 92% higher maximum brightness (834 against 434 nits)
- Shows 38% longer battery life (95 vs 69 hours)
- Comes with 772 mAh larger battery capacity: 3687 vs 2915 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|439 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|78.87%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|99.4%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|238 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Pink
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
516
iPhone 12 Pro Max +213%
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2023
iPhone 12 Pro Max +113%
4299
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
276767
iPhone 12 Pro Max +163%
729151
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2915 mAh
|3687 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:16 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +39%
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:01 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +38%
15:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 3 +13%
23:08 hr
20:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12.2 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/1.8
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|28 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
iPhone 12 Pro Max +34%
138
Video quality
98
iPhone 12 Pro Max +15%
113
Generic camera score
101
iPhone 12 Pro Max +29%
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|October 2020
|Release date
|November 2018
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 725 USD
|~ 1375 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
