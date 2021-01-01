Google Pixel 3 vs Apple iPhone 13
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Google Pixel 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
- Fingerprint scanner
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (773K versus 276K)
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 88% higher maximum brightness (814 against 434 nits)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 29% longer battery life (89 vs 69 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- The phone is 3-years newer
- Comes with 312 mAh larger battery capacity: 3227 vs 2915 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|439 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|78.87%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|129%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|609 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 15
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|12 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2915 mAh
|3227 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12.2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/1.8
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|28 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2021
|Release date
|November 2018
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 725 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.
