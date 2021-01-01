Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 3 vs iPhone 8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Google Pixel 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • Comes with 1094 mAh larger battery capacity: 2915 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Thinner bezels – 13.47% more screen real estate
  • 35% higher pixel density (439 vs 326 PPI)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (633 against 424 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (260K versus 236K)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 921 and 507 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 3
vs
iPhone 8

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 439 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 78.87% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.9%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1373:1
Max. Brightness
Pixel 3
424 nits
iPhone 8 +49%
633 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 145.6 mm (5.73 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 68.2 mm (2.69 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 3 +21%
78.87%
iPhone 8
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 3 and Apple iPhone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 3
507
iPhone 8 +82%
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 3
1987
iPhone 8 +11%
2213
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pixel 3
176455
iPhone 8 +15%
202475
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 3
236309
iPhone 8 +10%
260965
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 12 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2915 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 3
10:16 hr
iPhone 8 +14%
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 3 +6%
11:01 hr
iPhone 8
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 3 +89%
23:08 hr
iPhone 8
12:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length 28 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 3 +11%
103
iPhone 8
93
Video quality
Pixel 3 +9%
98
iPhone 8
90
Generic camera score
Pixel 3 +10%
101
iPhone 8
92

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 3 +6%
84.9 dB
iPhone 8
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 September 2017
Release date November 2018 September 2017
Launch price ~ 725 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) - 1.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 8. But if the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 3.

