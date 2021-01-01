Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 3 vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 3 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Google Pixel 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • Comes with 1094 mAh larger battery capacity: 2915 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (69 vs 59 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 13.47% more screen real estate
  • 35% higher pixel density (439 vs 326 PPI)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 252K)
  • Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (665 against 423 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • 2.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1332 and 510 points
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 3
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 439 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 78.87% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.9%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Pixel 3
423 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +57%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 145.6 mm (5.73 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 68.2 mm (2.69 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Pink White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 3 +21%
78.87%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 3 and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 3
510
iPhone SE (2020) +161%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 3
1952
iPhone SE (2020) +75%
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 3
252756
iPhone SE (2020) +83%
461887

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 12 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2915 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 3
10:16 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +32%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 3 +29%
11:01 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 3 +129%
23:08 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length 28 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 3
84.6 dB
iPhone SE (2020) +1%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2018 April 2020
Release date November 2018 April 2020
Launch price ~ 725 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.

