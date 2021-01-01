Google Pixel 3 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Google Pixel 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
- Comes with 1094 mAh larger battery capacity: 2915 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 17% longer battery life (69 vs 59 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 13.47% more screen real estate
- 35% higher pixel density (439 vs 326 PPI)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 252K)
- Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (665 against 423 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- 2.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1332 and 510 points
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|439 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|78.87%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|99.9%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2457:1
Design and build
|Height
|145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Pink
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
510
iPhone SE (2020) +161%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1952
iPhone SE (2020) +75%
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
252756
iPhone SE (2020) +83%
461887
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|12 GB
|8.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2915 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:16 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +32%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 3 +29%
11:01 hr
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 3 +129%
23:08 hr
10:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|1 (12.2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/1.8
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|28 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
103
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
101
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2018
|April 2020
|Release date
|November 2018
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 725 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6