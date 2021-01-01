Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 3 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 3 vs Apple iPhone XR

Гугл Пиксель 3
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Google Pixel 3
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Google Pixel 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • 4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (236K versus 59K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 35% higher pixel density (439 vs 326 PPI)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (690 against 424 nits)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (78 vs 69 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 507 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 3
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 439 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 78.87% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 100%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Pixel 3
424 nits
iPhone XR +63%
690 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 145.6 mm (5.73 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 68.2 mm (2.69 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Pink White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 3
78.87%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 3 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 3
507
iPhone XR +119%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 3
1987
iPhone XR +11%
2197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pixel 3
176455
iPhone XR +89%
334326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 3 +295%
236309
iPhone XR
59816
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 12 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2915 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 3
10:16 hr
iPhone XR +28%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 3
11:01 hr
iPhone XR +37%
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 3 +54%
23:08 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length 28 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 3
103
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Pixel 3 +2%
98
iPhone XR
96
Generic camera score
Pixel 3
101
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 3
84.9 dB
iPhone XR +3%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 September 2018
Release date November 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 725 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XR is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (76.9%)
3 (23.1%)
Total votes: 13

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 11 and Pixel 3
2. P30 Pro and Pixel 3
3. Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3
4. Pixel 4 and Pixel 3
5. Galaxy S10e and iPhone XR
6. Mi 9 and iPhone XR
7. Huawei P30 and iPhone XR
8. Galaxy S9 and iPhone XR
9. iPhone X and iPhone XR

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish