Google Pixel 3 XL vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 3 XL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3 XL
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint scanner
- 14% higher pixel density (522 vs 458 PPI)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 42 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (527K versus 289K)
- Delivers 98% higher maximum brightness (814 against 412 nits)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- Comes with 539 mAh larger battery capacity: 3969 vs 3430 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 1-year newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|522 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.39%
|83.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.6%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|15 ms
|4.9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Pink
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
386
iPhone 11 Pro Max +235%
1294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1673
iPhone 11 Pro Max +103%
3396
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
175945
iPhone 11 Pro Max +160%
458136
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
289876
iPhone 11 Pro Max +82%
527565
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3430 mAh
|3969 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12.2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/1.8
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|28 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2019
|Release date
|November 2018
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 825 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.39 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
