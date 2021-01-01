Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 3 XL vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 3 XL vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 3 XL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3 XL
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 14% higher pixel density (522 vs 458 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 42 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (527K versus 289K)
  • Delivers 98% higher maximum brightness (814 against 412 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Comes with 539 mAh larger battery capacity: 3969 vs 3430 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 3 XL
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.39% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.6%
PWM 250 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 15 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 3 XL
412 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +98%
814 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 3 XL and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 3 XL
386
iPhone 11 Pro Max +235%
1294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 3 XL
1673
iPhone 11 Pro Max +103%
3396
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pixel 3 XL
175945
iPhone 11 Pro Max +160%
458136
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 3 XL
289876
iPhone 11 Pro Max +82%
527565
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3430 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 35 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length 28 mm -
Pixel size 1.4 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 3 XL
84.2 dB
iPhone 11 Pro Max +2%
85.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 September 2019
Release date November 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 825 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

