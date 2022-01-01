Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 3 XL vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 3 XL vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Google Pixel 3 XL
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 3 XL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3 XL
  • Comes with 1412 mAh larger battery capacity: 3430 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.6 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 17.99% more screen real estate
  • 60% higher pixel density (522 vs 326 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 336K)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (603 against 411 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.4 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 3 XL
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 522 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.39% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.9%
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 15 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Pixel 3 XL
411 nits
iPhone SE (2022) +47%
603 nits
Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Pink White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 3 XL +28%
83.39%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 3 XL and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2500 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 3 XL
389
iPhone SE (2022) +343%
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 3 XL
1667
iPhone SE (2022) +176%
4608
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 3 XL
336697
iPhone SE (2022) +117%
729009
CPU 94959 197658
GPU 116641 298378
Memory 44770 105062
UX 82658 128775
Total score 336697 729009
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 94% -
Graphics test 9 FPS -
Graphics score 1662 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8946 -
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 13 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3430 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 35 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:55 hr
Watching video - 08:38 hr
Gaming - 03:26 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length 28 mm -
Pixel size 1.4 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 3 XL
84.2 dB
iPhone SE (2022) +2%
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2018 March 2022
Release date November 2018 March 2022
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

