Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 3 XL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.