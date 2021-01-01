Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 3 XL vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 3 XL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3 XL
  • Comes with 714 mAh larger battery capacity: 3430 vs 2716 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (289K versus 251K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • 14% higher pixel density (522 vs 458 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (665 against 412 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 386 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 3 XL
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.39% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.3%
PWM 250 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 15 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 3 XL
412 nits
iPhone X +61%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Pink Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 3 XL +1%
83.39%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 3 XL and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 3 XL
386
iPhone X +141%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 3 XL
1673
iPhone X +43%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pixel 3 XL
175945
iPhone X +41%
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 3 XL +15%
289876
iPhone X
251266
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 13 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3430 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 3 XL
n/a
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 3 XL
n/a
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 3 XL
n/a
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length 28 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 3 XL
84.2 dB
iPhone X +1%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 September 2017
Release date November 2018 November 2017
Launch price ~ 825 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

