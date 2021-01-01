Google Pixel 3 XL vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 3 XL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3 XL
- 4.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (289K versus 59K)
- 60% higher pixel density (522 vs 326 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 488 mAh larger battery capacity: 3430 vs 2942 mAh
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (690 against 412 nits)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 2.9x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 386 points
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|522 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.39%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|100%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|15 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
386
iPhone XR +187%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1673
iPhone XR +31%
2197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
175945
iPhone XR +90%
334326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 3 XL +385%
289876
59816
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|13 GB
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3430 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
15:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|1 (12.2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/1.8
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|28 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2018
|Release date
|November 2018
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 825 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.39 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XR is definitely a better buy.
