Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 3 XL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3 XL
  • Comes with 772 mAh larger battery capacity: 3430 vs 2658 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 14% higher pixel density (522 vs 458 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (658 against 412 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (342K versus 289K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 3 XL
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 522 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.39% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.8%
PWM 250 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 15 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 3 XL
412 nits
iPhone XS +60%
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 3 XL +1%
83.39%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 3 XL and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 3 XL
386
iPhone XS +187%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 3 XL
1673
iPhone XS +68%
2813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pixel 3 XL
175945
iPhone XS +118%
384156
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 3 XL
289876
iPhone XS +18%
342040
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 13 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3430 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 3 XL
n/a
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 3 XL
n/a
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 3 XL
n/a
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length 28 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 3 XL
84.2 dB
iPhone XS +4%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 September 2018
Release date November 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 825 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS is definitely a better buy.

