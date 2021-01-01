Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 3 XL vs Pixel 3 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 3 XL vs Pixel 3

Гугл Пиксель 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 XL
VS
Гугл Пиксель 3
Google Pixel 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 3 XL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3 XL
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 515 mAh larger battery capacity: 3430 vs 2915 mAh
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (293K versus 252K)
  • 19% higher pixel density (522 vs 439 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.5 mm narrower
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 510 and 386 points
  • Weighs 36 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 3 XL
vs
Pixel 3

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18:9
PPI 522 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.39% 78.87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.6%
PWM 250 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 15 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 3 XL
411 nits
Pixel 3 +3%
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Pink White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 3 XL +6%
83.39%
Pixel 3
78.87%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 3 XL and Google Pixel 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 3 XL
386
Pixel 3 +32%
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 3 XL
1647
Pixel 3 +19%
1952
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 3 XL +16%
293924
Pixel 3
252756
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (150th and 190th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size 13 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3430 mAh 2915 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 3 XL
n/a
Pixel 3
10:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 3 XL
n/a
Pixel 3
11:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 3 XL
n/a
Pixel 3
23:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.8 f/1.8
Focal length 28 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 3 XL
84.2 dB
Pixel 3
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 October 2018
Release date November 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 825 USD ~ 725 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 3 XL. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (31.3%)
11 (68.8%)
Total votes: 16

