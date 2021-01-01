Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 3a vs iPhone 8 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 3a vs Apple iPhone 8

Google Pixel 3a
Apple iPhone 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.6-inch Google Pixel 3a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 670) that was released on May 7, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • Comes with 1179 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 35% higher pixel density (441 vs 326 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.6% more screen real estate
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (260K versus 182K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 2.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 921 and 350 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 3a
vs
iPhone 8

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 5.6 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 441 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Dragontrail Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 1373:1
Max. Brightness
Pixel 3a
n/a
iPhone 8
633 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.3 mm (5.96 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 147 gramm (5.19 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 3a +15%
75%
iPhone 8
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 3a and Apple iPhone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 615 Apple GPU
GPU clock 700 MHz -
FLOPS ~350 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 3a
350
iPhone 8 +163%
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 3a
1383
iPhone 8 +60%
2213
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pixel 3a
158602
iPhone 8 +28%
202475
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 3a
182224
iPhone 8 +43%
260965
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
OS size - 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 3a
n/a
iPhone 8
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 3a
n/a
iPhone 8
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 3a
n/a
iPhone 8
12:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 11 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 3a
n/a
iPhone 8
80.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 September 2017
Release date May 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg 1.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.9 W/kg 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 8 is definitely a better buy.

