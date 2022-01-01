Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.6-inch Google Pixel 3a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 670) that was released on May 7, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.