Google Pixel 3a vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.6-inch Google Pixel 3a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 670) that was released on May 7, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 982 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2018 mAh
- 35% higher pixel density (441 vs 326 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 9.6% more screen real estate
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (728K versus 216K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.6 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Dragontrail
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|75%
|65.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Response time
|-
|38 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1655:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|147 gramm (5.19 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 615
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~350 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
353
iPhone SE (2022) +389%
1725
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1391
iPhone SE (2022) +230%
4586
|CPU
|67159
|197658
|GPU
|47156
|298378
|Memory
|42864
|105062
|UX
|59518
|128775
|Total score
|216423
|728781
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|665
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7275
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|2018 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:18 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:55 hr
|Watching video
|-
|08:38 hr
|Gaming
|-
|03:26 hr
|Standby
|-
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|1 (12.2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|11
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|March 2022
|Release date
|May 2019
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.39 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.9 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1