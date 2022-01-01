Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 3a vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 3a vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Гугл Пиксель 3а
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Google Pixel 3a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.6-inch Google Pixel 3a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 670) that was released on May 7, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 982 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2018 mAh
  • 35% higher pixel density (441 vs 326 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.6% more screen real estate
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (728K versus 216K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 3a
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 5.6 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 441 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Dragontrail Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 38 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Pixel 3a
n/a
iPhone SE (2022)
602 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 151.3 mm (5.96 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 147 gramm (5.19 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 3a +15%
75%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 3a and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 615 Apple GPU
GPU clock 700 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~350 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 3a
353
iPhone SE (2022) +389%
1725
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 3a
1391
iPhone SE (2022) +230%
4586
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 3a
216423
iPhone SE (2022) +237%
728781
CPU 67159 197658
GPU 47156 298378
Memory 42864 105062
UX 59518 128775
Total score 216423 728781
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 665 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7275 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:55 hr
Watching video - 08:38 hr
Gaming - 03:26 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Pixel 3a
n/a
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 11 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 March 2022
Release date May 2019 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.9 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 vs Google Pixel 3a
2. OnePlus 8 vs Google Pixel 3a
3. Google Pixel 3 XL vs Google Pixel 3a
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Google Pixel 3a
5. Apple iPhone XR vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
6. Apple iPhone 11 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
7. Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
8. Apple iPhone 12 mini vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
9. Apple iPhone 8 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish