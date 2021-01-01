Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 3a vs Pixel 3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.6-inch Google Pixel 3a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 670) that was released on May 7, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 191K)
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 510 and 356 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 3a
vs
Pixel 3

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 5.6 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18:9
PPI 441 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Dragontrail Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 75% 78.87%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 3a
n/a
Pixel 3
423 nits
Design and build

Height 151.3 mm (5.96 inches) 145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 147 gramm (5.19 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 3a
75%
Pixel 3 +5%
78.87%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 615 Adreno 630
GPU clock 700 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~350 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 3a
356
Pixel 3 +43%
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 3a
1378
Pixel 3 +42%
1952
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 3a
191286
Pixel 3 +32%
252756
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2915 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 3a
n/a
Pixel 3
10:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 3a
n/a
Pixel 3
11:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 3a
n/a
Pixel 3
23:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.8
Focal length 24 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 3a
n/a
Pixel 3
103
Video quality
Pixel 3a
n/a
Pixel 3
98
Generic camera score
Pixel 3a
n/a
Pixel 3
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 11 16
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 3a
n/a
Pixel 3
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 October 2018
Release date May 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 725 USD
SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.9 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 3 is definitely a better buy.

