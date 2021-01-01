Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.6-inch Google Pixel 3a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 670) that was released on May 7, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3 XL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.