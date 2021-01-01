Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 3a vs Pixel 3 XL – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.6-inch Google Pixel 3a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 670) that was released on May 7, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3 XL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3 XL
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (289K versus 182K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Comes with 430 mAh larger battery capacity: 3430 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 8.39% more screen real estate
  • 18% higher pixel density (522 vs 441 PPI)
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 386 and 350 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 3a
vs
Pixel 3 XL

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 5.6 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 441 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Dragontrail Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 75% 83.39%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 3a
n/a
Pixel 3 XL
412 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.3 mm (5.96 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 147 gramm (5.19 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No IPX8
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 3a
75%
Pixel 3 XL +11%
83.39%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3 XL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 615 Adreno 630
GPU clock 700 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~350 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 3a
350
Pixel 3 XL +10%
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 3a
1383
Pixel 3 XL +21%
1673
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pixel 3a
158602
Pixel 3 XL +11%
175945
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 3a
182224
Pixel 3 XL +59%
289876
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3430 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.8
Focal length 24 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 11 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 3a
n/a
Pixel 3 XL
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 October 2018
Release date May 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 825 USD
SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.9 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 3 XL is definitely a better buy.

