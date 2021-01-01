Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4 vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 4 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Гугл Пиксель 4
Google Pixel 4
VS
Эпл Айфон 11 Про Макс
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Google Pixel 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on October 15, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9 mm narrower
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 64 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Shows 65% longer battery life (102 vs 62 hours)
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1169 mAh larger battery capacity: 3969 vs 2800 mAh
  • Delivers 92% higher maximum brightness (812 against 423 nits)
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 394K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 5.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 444 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 79.8% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 99.6%
PWM 367 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4
423 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +92%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 68.8 mm (2.71 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Orange Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 4
79.8%
iPhone 11 Pro Max +5%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 585 MHz -
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4
620
iPhone 11 Pro Max +112%
1317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4
2432
iPhone 11 Pro Max +39%
3392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 4
394873
iPhone 11 Pro Max +39%
549189

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 9.55 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2800 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +61%
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 4
11:16 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +73%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 4
20:54 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +2%
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 4
85 dB
iPhone 11 Pro Max +1%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2019 September 2019
Release date November 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 749 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 4 or Samsung Galaxy S10e
2. Google Pixel 4 or Apple iPhone XR
3. Google Pixel 4 or Samsung Galaxy S20
4. Google Pixel 4 or Huawei P40
5. Google Pixel 4 or OnePlus 7T
6. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or iPhone 11
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or iPhone XS
8. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
9. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S20
10. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or Huawei P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish