Google Pixel 4 vs Apple iPhone 12
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Google Pixel 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on October 15, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
- Shows 35% longer battery life (84 vs 62 hours)
- 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 394K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (627 against 423 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|POLED
|OLED
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|444 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen to body ratio
|79.8%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|95.5%
|99.4%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|226 Hz
|Response time
|2.4 ms
|16 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Orange
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|9.55 GB
|7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2800 mAh
|2815 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (11 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2019
|October 2020
|Release date
|November 2019
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 749 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.19 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.
