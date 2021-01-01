Google Pixel 4 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Google Pixel 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on October 15, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 979 mAh larger battery capacity: 2800 vs 1821 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Thinner bezels – 14.4% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 36% higher pixel density (444 vs 326 PPI)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (665 against 423 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- Fingerprint scanner
- 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 394K)
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1332 and 620 points
- The phone is 6-months newer
- Weighs 14 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|16:9
|PPI
|444 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|79.8%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|95.5%
|99.9%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|2.4 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2457:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Orange
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
620
iPhone SE (2020) +115%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2432
iPhone SE (2020) +40%
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
394873
iPhone SE (2020) +17%
461887
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|9.55 GB
|8.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2800 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (11 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:35 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +43%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 4 +30%
11:16 hr
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 4 +104%
20:54 hr
10:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Pixel 4 +14%
117
103
Video quality
Pixel 4 +3%
101
Generic camera score
Pixel 4 +11%
112
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|November 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 749 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.19 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2020). But if the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4.
