Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Google Pixel 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on October 15, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 979 mAh larger battery capacity: 2800 vs 1821 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Thinner bezels – 14.4% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 36% higher pixel density (444 vs 326 PPI)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (665 against 423 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 394K)
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1332 and 620 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 14 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type POLED IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 444 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 79.8% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 99.9%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 2.4 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4
423 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +57%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 68.8 mm (2.71 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Orange White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 4 +22%
79.8%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4 and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 585 MHz -
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4
620
iPhone SE (2020) +115%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4
2432
iPhone SE (2020) +40%
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 4
394873
iPhone SE (2020) +17%
461887

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 9.55 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2800 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +43%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 4 +30%
11:16 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 4 +104%
20:54 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 4 +14%
117
iPhone SE (2020)
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
Pixel 4 +11%
112
iPhone SE (2020)
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 4
85 dB
iPhone SE (2020) +1%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2019 April 2020
Release date November 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 749 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2020). But if the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4.

