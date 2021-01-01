Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Гугл Пиксель 4
Google Pixel 4
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Google Pixel 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on October 15, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 36% higher pixel density (444 vs 326 PPI)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (78 vs 62 hours)
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (692 against 423 nits)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 77% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 620 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type POLED IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 444 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 79.8% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 100%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 2.4 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4
423 nits
iPhone XR +64%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 68.8 mm (2.71 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Orange White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 4 +1%
79.8%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 585 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4
620
iPhone XR +77%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4 +10%
2432
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 4
394873
iPhone XR +6%
417232

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 9.55 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2800 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
iPhone XR +39%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 4
11:16 hr
iPhone XR +35%
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 4 +37%
20:54 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 4 +14%
117
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Pixel 4 +5%
101
iPhone XR
96
Generic camera score
Pixel 4 +11%
112
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 4
85 dB
iPhone XR +2%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2019 September 2018
Release date November 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 749 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XR.

