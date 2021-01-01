Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4 vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Google Pixel 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on October 15, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (79 vs 62 hours)
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (651 against 422 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Comes with 374 mAh larger battery capacity: 3174 vs 2800 mAh
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 343K)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.61% more screen real estate
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 756 and 617 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 5.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.4:9
PPI 444 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 85.41%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 98.8%
PWM 367 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4
422 nits
iPhone XS Max +54%
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 68.8 mm (2.71 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Orange Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 4
79.8%
iPhone XS Max +7%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4 and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 585 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4
617
iPhone XS Max +23%
756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4 +21%
2448
iPhone XS Max
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pixel 4 +12%
339649
iPhone XS Max
304281
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 4
343036
iPhone XS Max +15%
396012
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
OS size 9.55 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2800 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
iPhone XS Max +18%
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 4
11:16 hr
iPhone XS Max +20%
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 4 +28%
20:54 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 4 +6%
117
iPhone XS Max
110
Video quality
Pixel 4 +5%
101
iPhone XS Max
96
Generic camera score
Pixel 4 +7%
112
iPhone XS Max
105

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 4 +11%
85.6 dB
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2019 September 2018
Release date November 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 749 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS Max. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
