Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Google Pixel 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on October 15, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.