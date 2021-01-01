Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3a – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3a

Гугл Пиксель 4
Google Pixel 4
VS
Гугл Пиксель 3а
Google Pixel 3a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Google Pixel 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on October 15, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (394K versus 191K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4
vs
Pixel 3a

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 5.7 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.5:9
PPI 444 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Dragontrail
Screen to body ratio 79.8% 75%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 2.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4
423 nits
Pixel 3a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) 151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 68.8 mm (2.71 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Orange White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 4 +6%
79.8%
Pixel 3a
75%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 3a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 615
GPU clock 585 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~350 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4 +74%
620
Pixel 3a
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4 +76%
2432
Pixel 3a
1378
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 4 +106%
394873
Pixel 3a
191286
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (91st and 239th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size 9.55 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2800 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 4
11:16 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Talk (3G)
Pixel 4
20:54 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 4
117
Pixel 3a
n/a
Video quality
Pixel 4
101
Pixel 3a
n/a
Generic camera score
Pixel 4
112
Pixel 3a
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 11
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 4
85 dB
Pixel 3a
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2019 May 2019
Release date November 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 749 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 4 vs Samsung Galaxy S10e
2. Google Pixel 4 vs Apple iPhone XR
3. Google Pixel 4 vs Samsung Galaxy S20
4. Google Pixel 4 vs Huawei P40
5. Google Pixel 4 vs OnePlus 7T
6. Google Pixel 3a vs Apple iPhone 11
7. Google Pixel 3a vs Xiaomi Mi 9
8. Google Pixel 3a vs OnePlus 8
9. Google Pixel 3a vs Google Pixel 3 XL

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish