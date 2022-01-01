Google Pixel 4 XL vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 4 XL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on October 15, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4 XL
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 17% higher pixel density (537 vs 458 PPI)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 33 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Shows 59% longer battery life (36:48 vs 23:13 hours)
- Delivers 89% higher maximum brightness (828 against 438 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (616K versus 514K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1328 and 631 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.3%
|83.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.6%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|4.9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Orange
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
631
iPhone 11 Pro Max +110%
1328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2527
iPhone 11 Pro Max +37%
3450
|CPU
|128136
|175209
|GPU
|189753
|231377
|Memory
|66195
|80239
|UX
|126523
|127285
|Total score
|514621
|616487
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|44 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|7456
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|-
|15.4
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|3969 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (11 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:57 hr
|Web browsing
|08:02 hr
|11:56 hr
|Watching video
|09:03 hr
|16:42 hr
|Gaming
|04:39 hr
|07:08 hr
|Standby
|81 hr
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1