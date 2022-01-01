Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4 XL vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 4 XL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on October 15, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4 XL
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 473 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3227 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 17% higher pixel density (537 vs 460 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Shows 56% longer battery life (36:13 vs 23:13 hours)
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (800K versus 510K)
  • Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (823 against 552 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4 XL
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 537 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 81.3% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 129%
PWM 367 Hz 609 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 4 XL
552 nits
iPhone 13 +49%
823 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Orange White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 4 XL
81.3%
iPhone 13 +6%
86%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4 XL and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple GPU
GPU clock 585 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4 XL
623
iPhone 13 +175%
1715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4 XL
2510
iPhone 13 +85%
4644
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 4 XL
510158
iPhone 13 +57%
800563
CPU 128136 210809
GPU 189753 324750
Memory 66195 134620
UX 126523 133782
Total score 510158 800563
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 4 XL
3008
iPhone 13 +191%
8755
Stability 81% 79%
Graphics test 18 FPS 52 FPS
Graphics score 3008 8755
PCMark 3.0 score 10768 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
OS size 13 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:02 hr 13:11 hr
Watching video 09:03 hr 14:33 hr
Gaming 04:39 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 81 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Pixel 4 XL
23:13 hr
iPhone 13 +56%
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 4 XL +1%
84.3 dB
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2019 September 2021
Release date November 2019 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

