Google Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 4 XL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on October 15, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4 XL
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (510K versus 261K)
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 785 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 2915 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 13% longer battery life (23:13 vs 20:31 hours)
- Delivers 40% higher peak brightness (552 against 395 nits)
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 22% higher pixel density (537 vs 439 PPI)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
- Fingerprint scanner
- Weighs 45 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|439 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|420 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.3%
|78.87%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.6%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Orange
|White, Black, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4 XL +22%
623
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4 XL +27%
2510
1983
|CPU
|128136
|69211
|GPU
|189753
|90936
|Memory
|66195
|44657
|UX
|126523
|57727
|Total score
|510158
|261325
|Stability
|81%
|93%
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|9 FPS
|Graphics score
|3008
|1645
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10768
|8884
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|13 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|2915 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (11 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|08:02 hr
|06:22 hr
|Watching video
|09:03 hr
|09:07 hr
|Gaming
|04:39 hr
|03:04 hr
|Standby
|81 hr
|76 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.8
|Focal length
|22 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2019
|October 2018
|Release date
|November 2019
|November 2018
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4 XL is definitely a better buy.
