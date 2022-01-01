Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 4 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 4

Гугл Пиксель 4 XL
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4
Google Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 4 XL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on October 15, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4 XL
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 2800 mAh
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (23:13 vs 18:36 hours)
  • 21% higher pixel density (537 vs 444 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4 XL
vs
Pixel 4

Display

Type POLED POLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 537 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.3% 79.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 95.5%
PWM 367 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4 XL +3%
438 nits
Pixel 4
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Orange White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 4 XL +2%
81.3%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4 XL and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4 XL +1%
631
Pixel 4
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4 XL +3%
2527
Pixel 4
2460
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 4 XL +5%
514621
Pixel 4
490929
CPU 128136 129834
GPU 189753 182353
Memory 66195 67946
UX 126523 107998
Total score 514621 490929
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 4 XL
n/a
Pixel 4
3040
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 18 FPS
Graphics score - 3040
PCMark 3.0 score - 10769
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
OS size 13 GB 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:02 hr 06:04 hr
Watching video 09:03 hr 08:41 hr
Gaming 04:39 hr 03:09 hr
Standby 81 hr 62 hr
General battery life
Pixel 4 XL +25%
23:13 hr
Pixel 4
18:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 4 XL
84.3 dB
Pixel 4 +2%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2019 October 2019
Release date November 2019 November 2019
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4 XL. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 4 XL vs Apple iPhone XR
2. Google Pixel 4 XL vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
3. Google Pixel 4 XL vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
4. Google Pixel 4 XL vs 5a 5G
5. Google Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 6
6. Google Pixel 4 vs Apple iPhone XR
7. Google Pixel 4 vs Samsung Galaxy S20
8. Google Pixel 4 vs Xiaomi Mi 10
9. Google Pixel 4 vs OnePlus 8 Pro
10. Google Pixel 4 vs Samsung Galaxy S10e

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish