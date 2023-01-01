Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4a 5G vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Google Pixel 4a 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 606 mAh larger battery capacity: 3885 vs 3279 mAh
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 369K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (836 against 688 nits)
  • 11% higher pixel density (460 vs 413 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4a 5G
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 413 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 99.5%
PWM 250 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 6.4 ms 12 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 4a 5G
688 nits
iPhone 14 +22%
836 nits
Design and build

Height 153.9 mm (6.06 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 4a 5G
84.1%
iPhone 14 +2%
86%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4a 5G and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2400 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4a 5G
580
iPhone 14 +199%
1734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4a 5G
1772
iPhone 14 +168%
4750
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 4a 5G
369388
iPhone 14 +120%
813917
CPU 110393 212927
GPU 94787 344469
Memory 69352 130488
UX 97659 132690
Total score 369388 813917
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 4a 5G
1104
iPhone 14 +753%
9418
Max surface temperature - 42.4 °C
Stability 89% 82%
Graphics test 6 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 1104 9418
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14.8 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3885 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:45 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 05:24 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
iPhone 14
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 120°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 4a 5G +12%
90.5 dB
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2022
Release date November 2020 September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

