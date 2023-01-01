Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Google Pixel 4a 5G Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Google Pixel 4a 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Comes with 606 mAh larger battery capacity: 3885 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 606 mAh larger battery capacity: 3885 vs 3279 mAh CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 369K)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 369K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google The phone is 2-years newer

The phone is 2-years newer Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (836 against 688 nits)

Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (836 against 688 nits) 11% higher pixel density (460 vs 413 PPI)

11% higher pixel density (460 vs 413 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.2 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 413 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 86% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 99.5% PWM 250 Hz 60 Hz Response time 6.4 ms 12 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Pixel 4a 5G 688 nits iPhone 14 +22% 836 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 153.9 mm (6.06 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 4a 5G 84.1% iPhone 14 +2% 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM Stock Android - OS size 14.8 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3885 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 18 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:45 hr Watching video - 15:45 hr Gaming - 05:24 hr Standby - 122 hr General battery life Pixel 4a 5G n/a iPhone 14 37:24 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 107° 120° Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9 Focal length 24 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pixel 4a 5G n/a iPhone 14 135 Video quality Pixel 4a 5G n/a iPhone 14 146 Generic camera score Pixel 4a 5G n/a iPhone 14 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Pixel 4a 5G +12% 90.5 dB iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2020 September 2022 Release date November 2020 September 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.