Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Google Pixel 4a 5G
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Google Pixel 4a 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Comes with 1867 mAh larger battery capacity: 3885 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 18.7% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (688 against 601 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 27% higher pixel density (413 vs 326 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 369K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 413 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 6.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4a 5G +14%
688 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
601 nits

Design and build

Height 153.9 mm (6.06 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 4a 5G +29%
84.1%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4a 5G and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4a 5G
580
iPhone SE (2022) +195%
1713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4a 5G
1772
iPhone SE (2022) +161%
4628
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 4a 5G
369388
iPhone SE (2022) +96%
724557
CPU 110393 197658
GPU 94787 298378
Memory 69352 105062
UX 97659 128775
Total score 369388 724557
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 89% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1104 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3885 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:18 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2022
Release date November 2020 March 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

