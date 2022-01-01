Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Google Pixel 4a 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- Comes with 1867 mAh larger battery capacity: 3885 vs 2018 mAh
- Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 18.7% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (688 against 601 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 27% higher pixel density (413 vs 326 PPI)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 369K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|413 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|65.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~700 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
580
iPhone SE (2022) +195%
1713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1772
iPhone SE (2022) +161%
4628
|CPU
|110393
|197658
|GPU
|94787
|298378
|Memory
|69352
|105062
|UX
|97659
|128775
|Total score
|369388
|724557
|Stability
|89%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1104
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|14.8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3885 mAh
|2018 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
12:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|107°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|March 2022
|Release date
|November 2020
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.
