Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Apple iPhone XS VS Google Pixel 4a 5G Apple iPhone XS Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Google Pixel 4a 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G Comes with 1227 mAh larger battery capacity: 3885 vs 2658 mAh

Comes with 1227 mAh larger battery capacity: 3885 vs 2658 mAh Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB

Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (688 against 635 nits)

Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (688 against 635 nits) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (530K versus 369K)

44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (530K versus 369K) Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google 11% higher pixel density (458 vs 413 PPI)

11% higher pixel density (458 vs 413 PPI) 91% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 580 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Google Pixel 4a 5G Price Apple iPhone XS Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.2 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 413 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 625 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 82.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 96.9% 98.8% PWM 250 Hz 240 Hz Response time 6.4 ms 4.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Pixel 4a 5G +8% 688 nits iPhone XS 635 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 153.9 mm (6.06 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 4a 5G +1% 84.1% iPhone XS 82.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM Stock Android - OS size 14.8 GB 11.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3885 mAh 2658 mAh Charge power 18 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 07:30 hr Watching video - 09:19 hr Gaming - 04:45 hr Standby - 80 hr General battery life Pixel 4a 5G n/a iPhone XS 22:46 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 107° - Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 32 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Pixel 4a 5G +4% 90.5 dB iPhone XS 87.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2020 September 2018 Release date November 2020 September 2018 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a 5G.