Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4a 5G vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Apple iPhone XS

Гугл Пиксель 4а 5G
VS
Эпл Айфон XS
Google Pixel 4a 5G
Apple iPhone XS

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Google Pixel 4a 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Comes with 1227 mAh larger battery capacity: 3885 vs 2658 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (688 against 635 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (530K versus 369K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 11% higher pixel density (458 vs 413 PPI)
  • 91% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 580 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4a 5G
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.2 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 413 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 625 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 98.8%
PWM 250 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 4a 5G +8%
688 nits
iPhone XS
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 153.9 mm (6.06 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 4a 5G +1%
84.1%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4a 5G and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A12 Bionic
Max clock 2400 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~700 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4a 5G
580
iPhone XS +91%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4a 5G
1772
iPhone XS +59%
2817
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 4a 5G
369388
iPhone XS +44%
530522
CPU 110393 144499
GPU 94787 178813
Memory 69352 101788
UX 97659 106896
Total score 369388 530522
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 4a 5G
1104
iPhone XS +419%
5726
Max surface temperature - 44.8 °C
Stability 89% 63%
Graphics test 6 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 1104 5726
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14.8 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3885 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 07:30 hr
Watching video - 09:19 hr
Gaming - 04:45 hr
Standby - 80 hr
General battery life
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
iPhone XS
22:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 107° -
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 4a 5G +4%
90.5 dB
iPhone XS
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2018
Release date November 2020 September 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Google Pixel 6a
2. Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Google Pixel 4 XL
3. Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Google Pixel 6
4. Apple iPhone XS vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
5. Apple iPhone XS vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
6. Apple iPhone XS vs Apple iPhone 13
7. Apple iPhone XS vs Apple iPhone XS Max
8. Apple iPhone XS vs Google Pixel 6a
9. Apple iPhone XS vs Apple iPhone 13 mini
10. Apple iPhone XS vs Apple iPhone 11
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish