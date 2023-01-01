Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Apple iPhone XS
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Google Pixel 4a 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- Comes with 1227 mAh larger battery capacity: 3885 vs 2658 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (688 against 635 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (530K versus 369K)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- 11% higher pixel density (458 vs 413 PPI)
- 91% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 580 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
61
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|413 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|82.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|96.9%
|98.8%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|6.4 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|177 g (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~700 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
580
iPhone XS +91%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1772
iPhone XS +59%
2817
|CPU
|110393
|144499
|GPU
|94787
|178813
|Memory
|69352
|101788
|UX
|97659
|106896
|Total score
|369388
|530522
|Max surface temperature
|-
|44.8 °C
|Stability
|89%
|63%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|1104
|5726
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|14.8 GB
|11.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3885 mAh
|2658 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:40 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|07:30 hr
|Watching video
|-
|09:19 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:45 hr
|Standby
|-
|80 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|107°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2018
|Release date
|November 2020
|September 2018
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a 5G.
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4