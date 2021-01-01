Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4a 5G vs Pixel 4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Google Pixel 4a 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Comes with 1085 mAh larger battery capacity: 3885 vs 2800 mAh
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (686 against 423 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (394K versus 307K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4a 5G
vs
Pixel 4

Display

Type OLED POLED
Size 6.2 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 413 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.1% 79.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.9% 95.5%
PWM 250 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 6.4 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4a 5G +62%
686 nits
Pixel 4
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.9 mm (6.06 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 4a 5G +5%
84.1%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 640
GPU clock 750 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4a 5G
580
Pixel 4 +7%
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4a 5G
1774
Pixel 4 +37%
2432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 4a 5G
307341
Pixel 4 +28%
394873
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (145th and 91st place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 14.8 GB 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3885 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Pixel 4
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Pixel 4
20:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 107° 119°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 4a 5G +6%
89.8 dB
Pixel 4
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 October 2019
Release date November 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 749 USD
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a 5G.

