Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (544K versus 268K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (86 vs 76 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4a
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 5.81 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 443 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 82.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 99.4%
PWM 255 Hz 290 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 7.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4a
787 nits
iPhone 11 Pro +2%
803 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 4a +1%
83.3%
iPhone 11 Pro
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4a and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 575 MHz -
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4a
554
iPhone 11 Pro +139%
1326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4a
1632
iPhone 11 Pro +94%
3167
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 4a
268824
iPhone 11 Pro +103%
544624

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +15%
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +24%
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 4a +32%
22:45 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
17:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 4a +1%
86 dB
iPhone 11 Pro
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2020 September 2019
Release date October 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 1.37 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

