Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
- The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (616K versus 320K)
- Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
- Shows 37% longer battery life (36:48 vs 26:51 hours)
- Comes with 829 mAh larger battery capacity: 3969 vs 3140 mAh
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|5.81 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|443 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|83.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|95.3%
|99.6%
|PWM
|255 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|6.2 ms
|4.9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
559
iPhone 11 Pro Max +138%
1328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1660
iPhone 11 Pro Max +108%
3450
|CPU
|101186
|175209
|GPU
|79209
|231377
|Memory
|59587
|80239
|UX
|78244
|127285
|Total score
|320501
|616487
|Stability
|99%
|79%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|44 FPS
|Graphics score
|1003
|7456
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|15.4
|OS size
|15 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3140 mAh
|3969 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|1:57 hr
|Web browsing
|08:45 hr
|11:56 hr
|Watching video
|11:16 hr
|16:42 hr
|Gaming
|04:05 hr
|07:08 hr
|Standby
|99 hr
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12.2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
122
124
Video quality
98
102
Generic camera score
111
117
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|October 2020
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|1.37 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
