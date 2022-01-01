Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4a vs iPhone 12 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Гугл Пиксель 4а
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 Про Макс
Google Pixel 4a
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.7 mm narrower
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 83 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (722K versus 320K)
  • Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (35:25 vs 26:51 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Comes with 547 mAh larger battery capacity: 3687 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4a
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 5.81 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 443 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 87.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 99.4%
PWM 255 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4a
807 nits
iPhone 12 Pro Max +3%
829 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 4a
83.3%
iPhone 12 Pro Max +5%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4a and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU
GPU clock 825 MHz -
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4a
559
iPhone 12 Pro Max +188%
1609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4a
1660
iPhone 12 Pro Max +157%
4261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 4a
320501
iPhone 12 Pro Max +126%
722911
CPU 101186 185620
GPU 79209 285974
Memory 59587 111321
UX 78244 135642
Total score 320501 722911
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 4a
1003
iPhone 12 Pro Max +684%
7865
Stability 99% 75%
Graphics test 6 FPS 47 FPS
Graphics score 1003 7865
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM Stock Android 15.4
OS size 15 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 3687 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:45 hr 12:04 hr
Watching video 11:16 hr 14:25 hr
Gaming 04:05 hr 07:11 hr
Standby 99 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Pixel 4a
26:51 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +32%
35:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 4a +6%
86 dB
iPhone 12 Pro Max
81.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2020 October 2020
Release date October 2020 November 2020
SAR (head) 1.37 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 4a vs Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Google Pixel 4a vs Google Pixel 4a 5G
3. Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone 11
4. Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
5. Google Pixel 4a vs OnePlus 7T
6. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
9. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 13
10. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish