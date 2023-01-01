Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4a vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone 14

Гугл Пиксель 4а
VS
Эпл Айфон 14
Google Pixel 4a
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 317K)
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (37:24 vs 26:51 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4a
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 5.81 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 443 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 99.5%
PWM 255 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 12 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 4a
802 nits
iPhone 14 +4%
836 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 143 g (5.04 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 4a
83.3%
iPhone 14 +3%
86%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4a and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2200 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU
GPU clock 825 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4a
550
iPhone 14 +215%
1734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4a
1644
iPhone 14 +189%
4750
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 4a
317736
iPhone 14 +156%
813917
CPU 101186 212927
GPU 79209 344469
Memory 59587 130488
UX 78244 132690
Total score 317736 813917
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 4a
1003
iPhone 14 +839%
9418
Max surface temperature 41.4 °C 42.4 °C
Stability 99% 82%
Graphics test 6 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 1003 9418
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 15 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:45 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 11:16 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 04:05 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 99 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Pixel 4a
26:51 hr
iPhone 14 +39%
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 4a
122
iPhone 14 +11%
135
Video quality
Pixel 4a
98
iPhone 14 +49%
146
Generic camera score
Pixel 4a
111
iPhone 14 +20%
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 4a +6%
86 dB
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2020 September 2022
Release date October 2020 September 2022
SAR (head) 1.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

