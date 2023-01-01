Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro VS Google Pixel 4a Apple iPhone 14 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a Fingerprint scanner

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 5.81 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 443 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 700 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 87% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.3% 99.8% PWM 255 Hz 240 Hz Response time 6.2 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Pixel 4a 802 nits iPhone 14 Pro +121% 1776 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 143 g (5.04 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 4a 83.3% iPhone 14 Pro +4% 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM Stock Android - OS size 15 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3140 mAh 3200 mAh Charge power 18 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:45 hr 12:35 hr Watching video 11:16 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 04:05 hr 06:03 hr Standby 99 hr 120 hr General battery life Pixel 4a 26:51 hr iPhone 14 Pro +35% 36:11 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12.2 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9 Focal length 24 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pixel 4a 122 iPhone 14 Pro +17% 143 Video quality Pixel 4a 98 iPhone 14 Pro +52% 149 Generic camera score Pixel 4a 111 iPhone 14 Pro +32% 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Pixel 4a 86 dB iPhone 14 Pro +4% 89.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced August 2020 September 2022 Release date October 2020 September 2022 SAR (head) 1.37 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.