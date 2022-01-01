Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone 7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 48 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
- Comes with 1180 mAh larger battery capacity: 3140 vs 1960 mAh
- Has a 1.11 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 17.7% more screen real estate
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 25% longer battery life (76 vs 61 hours)
- 36% higher pixel density (443 vs 326 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 732 and 560 points
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.81 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|443 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|65.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|95.3%
|100%
|PWM
|255 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|6.2 ms
|35.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1635:1
Design and build
|Height
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
|Width
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2340 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 2 cores at 1.05 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR GT7600
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~115 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|101186
|94978
|GPU
|79209
|92122
|Memory
|59587
|41888
|UX
|78244
|72094
|Total score
|319755
|303325
|Stability
|99%
|62%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|15 FPS
|Graphics score
|1003
|2591
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|15 GB
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3140 mAh
|1960 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12.2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|September 2016
|Release date
|October 2020
|September 2016
|SAR (head)
|1.37 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1