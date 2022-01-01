Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4a vs iPhone 8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
  • Comes with 1319 mAh larger battery capacity: 3140 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.11 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 17.9% more screen real estate
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (76 vs 66 hours)
  • 36% higher pixel density (443 vs 326 PPI)
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (805 against 644 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 938 and 560 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4a
vs
iPhone 8

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 5.81 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 443 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 99.9%
PWM 255 Hz Not detected
Response time 6.2 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1373:1
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4a +25%
805 nits
iPhone 8
644 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 4a +27%
83.3%
iPhone 8
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4a and Apple iPhone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU
GPU clock 825 MHz -
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4a
560
iPhone 8 +68%
938
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4a
1661
iPhone 8 +34%
2228
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 4a +1%
319755
iPhone 8
317904
CPU 101186 90324
GPU 79209 92994
Memory 59587 61110
UX 78244 72174
Total score 319755 317904
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 4a
1003
iPhone 8 +221%
3216
Stability 99% 62%
Graphics test 6 FPS 19 FPS
Graphics score 1003 3216
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 15 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
iPhone 8 +1%
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 4a +17%
12:17 hr
iPhone 8
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 4a +83%
22:45 hr
iPhone 8
12:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 4a +31%
122
iPhone 8
93
Video quality
Pixel 4a +9%
98
iPhone 8
90
Generic camera score
Pixel 4a +21%
111
iPhone 8
92

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 4a +7%
86 dB
iPhone 8
80.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2020 September 2017
Release date October 2020 September 2017
SAR (head) 1.37 W/kg 1.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a is definitely a better buy.

