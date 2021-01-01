Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4a vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Гугл Пиксель 4а
Google Pixel 4a
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Comes with 1319 mAh larger battery capacity: 3140 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.11 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 17.9% more screen real estate
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (76 vs 59 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 36% higher pixel density (443 vs 326 PPI)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (787 against 665 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 268K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1332 and 554 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4a
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 5.81 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 443 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 99.9%
PWM 255 Hz Not detected
Response time 6.2 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4a +18%
787 nits
iPhone SE (2020)
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 4a +27%
83.3%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4a and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 575 MHz -
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4a
554
iPhone SE (2020) +140%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4a
1632
iPhone SE (2020) +109%
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 4a
268824
iPhone SE (2020) +72%
461887

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 15 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +17%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 4a +42%
12:17 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 4a +123%
22:45 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 4a +18%
122
iPhone SE (2020)
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
Pixel 4a +10%
111
iPhone SE (2020)
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 4a
86 dB
iPhone SE (2020)
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2020 April 2020
Release date October 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 1.37 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
16 (69.6%)
7 (30.4%)
Total votes: 23

