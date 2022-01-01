Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4a vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Has a 1.11 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 17.9% more screen real estate
  • 36% higher pixel density (443 vs 326 PPI)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (805 against 627 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 3.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1716 and 560 points
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4a
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 5.81 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 443 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 6.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4a +28%
805 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
627 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 4a +27%
83.3%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4a and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU
GPU clock 825 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4a
560
iPhone SE (2022) +206%
1716
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4a
1661
iPhone SE (2022) +184%
4719
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 101186 -
GPU 79209 -
Memory 59587 -
UX 78244 -
Total score 319755 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1003 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15.3
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh -
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
n/a
Talk (3G)
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2020 March 2022
Release date October 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 1.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

