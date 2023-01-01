Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4a vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone X

Гугл Пиксель 4а
VS
Эпл Айфон X
Google Pixel 4a
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (26:51 vs 22:33 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (802 against 606 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 424 mAh larger battery capacity: 3140 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (376K versus 317K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 928 and 550 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4a
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 5.81 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 443 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 625 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 99.3%
PWM 255 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 4a +32%
802 nits
iPhone X
606 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 143 g (5.04 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 4a
83.3%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4a and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Apple A11 Bionic
Max clock 2200 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU
GPU clock 825 MHz -
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4a
550
iPhone X +69%
928
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4a
1644
iPhone X +52%
2498
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 4a
317736
iPhone X +19%
376756
CPU 101186 124881
GPU 79209 115568
Memory 59587 60636
UX 78244 79405
Total score 317736 376756
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 4a
1003
iPhone X +253%
3536
Max surface temperature 41.4 °C 45.7 °C
Stability 99% 62%
Graphics test 6 FPS 21 FPS
Graphics score 1003 3536
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 15 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:45 hr 07:08 hr
Watching video 11:16 hr 09:17 hr
Gaming 04:05 hr 04:04 hr
Standby 99 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Pixel 4a +19%
26:51 hr
iPhone X
22:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 4a +21%
122
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Pixel 4a +10%
98
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
Pixel 4a +14%
111
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 4a +1%
86 dB
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2020 September 2017
Release date October 2020 November 2017
SAR (head) 1.37 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4a. But if the performance, software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.

