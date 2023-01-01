Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 19% longer battery life (26:51 vs 22:33 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (802 against 606 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 424 mAh larger battery capacity: 3140 vs 2716 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (376K versus 317K)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 928 and 550 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|5.81 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|443 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|82.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.3%
|99.3%
|PWM
|255 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|6.2 ms
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|143 g (5.04 oz)
|174 g (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|101186
|124881
|GPU
|79209
|115568
|Memory
|59587
|60636
|UX
|78244
|79405
|Total score
|317736
|376756
|Max surface temperature
|41.4 °C
|45.7 °C
|Stability
|99%
|62%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|21 FPS
|Graphics score
|1003
|3536
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|15 GB
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3140 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|08:45 hr
|07:08 hr
|Watching video
|11:16 hr
|09:17 hr
|Gaming
|04:05 hr
|04:04 hr
|Standby
|99 hr
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|1 (12.2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|September 2017
|Release date
|October 2020
|November 2017
|SAR (head)
|1.37 W/kg
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4a. But if the performance, software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.
Cast your vote
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7