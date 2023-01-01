Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone X VS Google Pixel 4a Apple iPhone X Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a Modern USB Type-C port

Shows 19% longer battery life (26:51 vs 22:33 hours)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (802 against 606 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Fingerprint scanner

Comes with 424 mAh larger battery capacity: 3140 vs 2716 mAh

Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Has 2 SIM card slots

The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (376K versus 317K)

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 928 and 550 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 5.81 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 443 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 625 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 82.9% Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.3% 99.3% PWM 255 Hz 240 Hz Response time 6.2 ms 2.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Pixel 4a +32% 802 nits iPhone X 606 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 143 g (5.04 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 4a 83.3% iPhone X 82.9%

Performance Tests of Google Pixel 4a and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Apple A11 Bionic Max clock 2200 MHz 2390 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral

- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU GPU clock 825 MHz - FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Pixel 4a 550 iPhone X +69% 928 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Pixel 4a 1644 iPhone X +52% 2498 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Pixel 4a 317736 iPhone X +19% 376756 CPU 101186 124881 GPU 79209 115568 Memory 59587 60636 UX 78244 79405 Total score 317736 376756 3DMark Wild Life Performance Pixel 4a 1003 iPhone X +253% 3536 Max surface temperature 41.4 °C 45.7 °C Stability 99% 62% Graphics test 6 FPS 21 FPS Graphics score 1003 3536 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM Stock Android - OS size 15 GB 5.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3140 mAh 2716 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:27 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:45 hr 07:08 hr Watching video 11:16 hr 09:17 hr Gaming 04:05 hr 04:04 hr Standby 99 hr 84 hr General battery life Pixel 4a +19% 26:51 hr iPhone X 22:33 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3472 x 2063 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 32 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pixel 4a +21% 122 iPhone X 101 Video quality Pixel 4a +10% 98 iPhone X 89 Generic camera score Pixel 4a +14% 111 iPhone X 97

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 16 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Pixel 4a +1% 86 dB iPhone X 85.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced August 2020 September 2017 Release date October 2020 November 2017 SAR (head) 1.37 W/kg 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4a. But if the performance, software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.