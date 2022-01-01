Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4a vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 482 mAh larger battery capacity: 3140 vs 2658 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (805 against 664 nits)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (527K versus 319K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1118 and 560 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4a
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 5.81 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 443 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 98.8%
PWM 255 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4a +21%
805 nits
iPhone XS
664 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 4a
83.3%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4a and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 825 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4a
560
iPhone XS +100%
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4a
1661
iPhone XS +71%
2848
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 4a
319755
iPhone XS +65%
527851
CPU 101186 127267
GPU 79209 196436
Memory 59587 99161
UX 78244 104297
Total score 319755 527851
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 4a
1003
iPhone XS +474%
5753
Stability 99% 62%
Graphics test 6 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 1003 5753
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 15 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 4a +13%
11:48 hr
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 4a +9%
12:17 hr
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 4a +59%
22:45 hr
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 4a
86 dB
iPhone XS +2%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2020 September 2018
Release date October 2020 September 2018
SAR (head) 1.37 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS is definitely a better buy.

