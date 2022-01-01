Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone XS
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 482 mAh larger battery capacity: 3140 vs 2658 mAh
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (805 against 664 nits)
- The phone is 2-years newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (527K versus 319K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1118 and 560 points
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|5.81 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|443 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|82.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|95.3%
|98.8%
|PWM
|255 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|6.2 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|101186
|127267
|GPU
|79209
|196436
|Memory
|59587
|99161
|UX
|78244
|104297
|Total score
|319755
|527851
|Stability
|99%
|62%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|1003
|5753
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|15 GB
|11.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3140 mAh
|2658 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|1 (12.2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|September 2018
|Release date
|October 2020
|September 2018
|SAR (head)
|1.37 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS is definitely a better buy.
