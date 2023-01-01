Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4a vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Гугл Пиксель 4а
VS
Эпл Айфон ХС Макс
Google Pixel 4a
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (802 against 657 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (530K versus 317K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 550 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4a
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 5.81 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.4:9
PPI 443 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 625 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 85.41%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 98.8%
PWM 255 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Pixel 4a +22%
802 nits
iPhone XS Max
657 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 143 g (5.04 oz) 208 g (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 4a
83.3%
iPhone XS Max +3%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4a and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Apple A12 Bionic
Max clock 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 825 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4a
550
iPhone XS Max +101%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4a
1644
iPhone XS Max +73%
2845
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Pixel 4a
317736
iPhone XS Max +67%
530717
CPU 101186 145567
GPU 79209 170450
Memory 59587 100025
UX 78244 112820
Total score 317736 530717
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Pixel 4a
1003
iPhone XS Max +470%
5720
Max surface temperature 41.4 °C 45.2 °C
Stability 99% 66%
Graphics test 6 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 1003 5720
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 15 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 03:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:45 hr 09:13 hr
Watching video 11:16 hr 10:50 hr
Gaming 04:05 hr 04:41 hr
Standby 99 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Pixel 4a +6%
26:51 hr
iPhone XS Max
25:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 4a +11%
122
iPhone XS Max
110
Video quality
Generic camera score
Pixel 4a +6%
111
iPhone XS Max
105

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Pixel 4a +11%
86 dB
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2020 September 2018
Release date October 2020 September 2018
SAR (head) 1.37 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS Max. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Pixel 4a vs Pixel 4
2. Pixel 4a vs iPhone 13 mini
3. Pixel 4a vs Pixel 6a
4. Pixel 4a vs Pixel 3
5. Pixel 4a vs Pixel 5
6. iPhone XS Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
7. iPhone XS Max vs iPhone 11
8. iPhone XS Max vs iPhone 13
9. iPhone XS Max vs iPhone 13 mini
10. iPhone XS Max vs iPhone SE (2022)
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish