Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone XS Max VS Google Pixel 4a Apple iPhone XS Max Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 5.81 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.4:9 PPI 443 ppi 456 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 625 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 85.41% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.3% 98.8% PWM 255 Hz 240 Hz Response time 6.2 ms 11.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Pixel 4a +22% 802 nits iPhone XS Max 657 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) Width 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 143 g (5.04 oz) 208 g (7.34 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No Screen-to-body ratio Pixel 4a 83.3% iPhone XS Max +3% 85.41%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM Stock Android - OS size 15 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3140 mAh 3174 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:27 hr 03:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:45 hr 09:13 hr Watching video 11:16 hr 10:50 hr Gaming 04:05 hr 04:41 hr Standby 99 hr 80 hr General battery life Pixel 4a +6% 26:51 hr iPhone XS Max 25:24 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 32 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Pixel 4a +11% 122 iPhone XS Max 110 Video quality Pixel 4a +2% 98 iPhone XS Max 96 Generic camera score Pixel 4a +6% 111 iPhone XS Max 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 16 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Pixel 4a +11% 86 dB iPhone XS Max 77.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced August 2020 September 2018 Release date October 2020 September 2018 SAR (head) 1.37 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS Max. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.