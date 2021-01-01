Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4a vs ROG Phone 5 – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 4a vs Asus ROG Phone 5

Гугл Пиксель 4а
VS
Асус Рог Фон 5
Google Pixel 4a
Asus ROG Phone 5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 12% higher pixel density (443 vs 395 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.9 mm narrower
  • Weighs 96 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (725K versus 279K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 2860 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.97 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 55% longer battery life (118 vs 76 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4a
vs
ROG Phone 5

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 5.81 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 443 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 82%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 99.7%
PWM 255 Hz 568 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4a
808 nits
ROG Phone 5 +1%
820 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 4a +2%
83.3%
ROG Phone 5
82%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4a and Asus ROG Phone 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 660
GPU clock 575 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4a
557
ROG Phone 5 +104%
1139
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4a
1660
ROG Phone 5 +127%
3764
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pixel 4a
210534
ROG Phone 5
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 4a
279900
ROG Phone 5 +159%
725551
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (242nd and 11th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM Stock Android ROG UI
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
ROG Phone 5 +51%
17:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
ROG Phone 5 +84%
22:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr
ROG Phone 5 +40%
31:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 125°
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 35 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 4a
86 dB
ROG Phone 5 +7%
92.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2020 March 2021
Release date October 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 1.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 vs Google Pixel 4a
2. Apple iPhone 12 vs Google Pixel 4a
3. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Google Pixel 4a
4. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Google Pixel 4a
5. Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs Google Pixel 4a
6. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Asus ROG Phone 5
7. Asus ROG Phone 3 vs Asus ROG Phone 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish