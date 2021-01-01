Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4a vs Zenfone 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 4a vs Asus Zenfone 7 Pro

Гугл Пиксель 4а
VS
Асус Зенфон 7 Про
Google Pixel 4a
Asus Zenfone 7 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (808 against 744 nits)
  • 12% higher pixel density (443 vs 395 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.9 mm narrower
  • Weighs 87 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (635K versus 279K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.86 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (99 vs 76 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4a
vs
Zenfone 7 Pro

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.81 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 443 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 99.9%
PWM 255 Hz 384 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4a +9%
808 nits
Zenfone 7 Pro
744 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 4a
83.3%
Zenfone 7 Pro +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4a and Asus Zenfone 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 650
GPU clock 575 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4a
557
Zenfone 7 Pro +78%
990
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4a
1660
Zenfone 7 Pro +99%
3308
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pixel 4a
210534
Zenfone 7 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 4a
279900
Zenfone 7 Pro +127%
635315
AnTuTu Phone Scores (242nd and 36th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Stock Android ZenUI 7
OS size 15 GB 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Zenfone 7 Pro +1%
11:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Zenfone 7 Pro +24%
15:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr
Zenfone 7 Pro +31%
29:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 113°
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels -
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 4a
86 dB
Zenfone 7 Pro +3%
88.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2020 August 2020
Release date October 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 900 USD
SAR (head) 1.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 4a vs Samsung Galaxy S10e
2. Google Pixel 4a vs Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Google Pixel 4a vs Samsung Galaxy S21
4. Google Pixel 4a vs Samsung Galaxy S20
5. Google Pixel 4a vs OnePlus 7T
6. Asus Zenfone 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12
7. Asus Zenfone 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
8. Asus Zenfone 7 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro
9. Asus Zenfone 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
10. Asus Zenfone 7 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish