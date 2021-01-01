Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4a vs Pixel 3 XL – which one to choose?

Google Pixel 4a vs Pixel 3 XL

Гугл Пиксель 4а
Google Pixel 4a
VS
Гугл Пиксель 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 XL

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Google Pixel 3 XL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 91% higher maximum brightness (787 against 411 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3 XL
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 18% higher pixel density (522 vs 443 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4a
vs
Pixel 3 XL

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 5.81 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 443 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 83.39%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 100%
PWM 255 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4a +91%
787 nits
Pixel 3 XL
411 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No IPX8
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 4a
83.3%
Pixel 3 XL
83.39%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4a and Google Pixel 3 XL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 630
GPU clock 575 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4a +44%
554
Pixel 3 XL
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4a
1632
Pixel 3 XL +1%
1647
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 4a
268824
Pixel 3 XL +9%
293924
AnTuTu 8 Rating (177th and 150th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size 15 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 3430 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Pixel 3 XL
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Pixel 3 XL
n/a
Talk (3G)
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr
Pixel 3 XL
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.8
Focal length 24 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 4a +2%
86 dB
Pixel 3 XL
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2020 October 2018
Release date October 2020 November 2018
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 825 USD
SAR (head) 1.37 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4a. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 3 XL.

