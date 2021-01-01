Home > Smartphone comparison > Pixel 4a vs Pixel 3a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (268K versus 191K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 8.3% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 4a
vs
Pixel 3a

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 5.81 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 443 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Dragontrail
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 75%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 6.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Pixel 4a
787 nits
Pixel 3a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) 151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Pixel 4a +11%
83.3%
Pixel 3a
75%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 4a and Google Pixel 3a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 615
GPU clock 575 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~350 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 4a +56%
554
Pixel 3a
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4a +18%
1632
Pixel 3a
1378
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 4a +41%
268824
Pixel 3a
191286
AnTuTu Android Rating (177th and 239th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Talk (3G)
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 4a
122
Pixel 3a
n/a
Video quality
Generic camera score
Pixel 4a
111
Pixel 3a
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 11
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 4a
86 dB
Pixel 3a
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2020 May 2019
Release date October 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.37 W/kg 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a is definitely a better buy.

