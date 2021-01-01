Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.81-inch Google Pixel 4a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 3, 2020, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.